Brownsburg brothers use lemonade stand money to support local first responders

BROWNSBURG — Two brothers in Brownsburg have used their profits from a lemonade stand for good over the course of the last four years.

The brothers have raised approximately $7500 in four years from their lemonade stand. They donate all of their proceeds to the Brownsburg Fire Territory and the Brownsburg Police Department.

The lemonade stand is open Friday and Saturday this weekend from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 134 Lincoln Ave. in Brownsburg.

"Their mother has taught them to be respectful and helpful in the community and toward law-enforcement and first responders," Brownsburg FD public information officer Nina Powell said. "A great story of two kids giving back and honoring their hometown heroes.