Brownsburg builds momentum on and off the field ahead of State Championship run

BROWNSBURG — The Bulldogs are riding a wave of momentum both on the field and across the community as they prepare for their second straight trip to the State Football Championship.

With excitement building ahead of this weekend’s rematch against Westfield, Brownsburg leaders say the team’s success is just one sign of a community growing faster than ever.

Parents and students are already feeling that energy.

“This is absolutely like family, and we love them all,” said one parent. Another added, “This year has been so exciting because these boys are so fun to watch.”

The team is pushing through final practices with the hope of making history, a possibility the athletic director says echoes the school’s 1984 and 1985 championship seasons.

The buzz around the Bulldogs is happening at the same time Brownsburg is seeing a surge in new families.

Town officials say the district’s success in academics and athletics is drawing more people to move into the area, a trend that’s expected to continue as major companies, including HarperCollins and a new $435 million science facility, invest locally.

With more people arriving, the town is looking closely at how to ensure schools can keep up with demand.

Brownsburg Town Council President Travis Tschaenn says the district’s enrollment has actually dipped in recent years, but an influx of new families could help stabilize funding.

He emphasized that town and school officials remain in close communication to prevent any development from overwhelming classrooms.

“The town talks with all the community members of the schools to make sure that any growth we do have in Brownsburg isn’t going to overload the schools with children,” Tschaenn said.

Early discussions are already underway within the Advisory Plan Commission about possible future athletic expansion for the district as the community continues to grow. Residents say they’re seeing rapid changes in roads and infrastructure as the town prepares for what’s ahead.