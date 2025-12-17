Brownsburg High School Band prepares for first-ever Rose Parade appearance

BROWNSBURG — In just a few weeks, the sound of Brownsburg High School’s marching band will echo on one of the biggest stages in the country.

The band is heading to Pasadena, California, to perform in the iconic Rose Parade, marking the first time the program has earned an invitation to the New Year’s Day tradition. Band Director Chris Kaflik said students learned they were selected in October 2024 and have been preparing ever since.

“This has been a long journey,” Kaflik said.

Students began learning their parade music over the summer, performing it at local Fourth of July and homecoming parades to build endurance. The biggest challenge, Kaflik said, will be sustaining that performance over the Rose Parade’s 5.5-mile route — longer than any parade they have previously played.

In addition to the parade, the Brownsburg band will perform its fall competitive show twice while in California, including appearances at Band Fest and a Bands of America preview event.

More than 200 students will make the trip, continuing rehearsals twice a week since the fall marching season ended. Kaflik said preparation has gone beyond music and marching, focusing on the mental demands of performing in front of massive crowds and a national television audience.

Excitement surrounding the trip has grown even stronger with Indiana University’s return to the Rose Bowl, adding to a sense of statewide pride.

Getting the band to California is a major undertaking. Two semi-trucks carrying instruments, props and equipment will leave Indiana on Christmas Eve. Students and staff will travel on multiple flights, arriving in Pasadena on Dec. 27.

The Rose Parade will be televised nationally on New Year’s Day, giving viewers across the country a chance to see Brownsburg perform.

Kaflik credited parents, band boosters and the broader community for making the trip possible. Fundraising efforts ensured every student who wanted to participate could attend.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of our parents and community,” he said. “They made sure every student had the opportunity to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

