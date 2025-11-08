Brownsburg holds ceremony to honor Veterans ahead of Veterans Day

BROWNSBURG — The first-ever Field of Honor Opening Ceremony was held in Brownsburg on Saturday, bringing together residents, veterans and local leaders to honor America's service members ahead of Veterans Day.

The ceremony took place on the Brownsburg Town Hall Green. It featured remarks from community leaders and veterans. Retired Lt. Col. Billy Ray Moore served as the keynote speaker for the patriotic gathering.

The event also included musical performances by the 38th Infantry Division Band and a Presentation of Colors by the Hendricks County Honor Guard.

The Field of Honor display features more than 200 American flags that serve a dual purpose: honoring veterans while raising money for the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund.

"This is our first year doing this. Folks were able to purchase a flag in honor of their military service member. We are displaying 250 flags," said Amber Lane, Parks Director.

For Chris Cumberworth, the ceremony held special meaning.

"My daughter dedicated one of these flags to my dad. My dad served in World War II - has a Purple Heart… lived a long, wonderful life… I'm just proud of his service," Cumberworth said.

Town officials emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans not only on Veterans Day but throughout the year. The Field of Honor will remain on display for visitors to reflect and remember the country's heroes.