Brownsburg honors veterans with 'Field of Honor' display featuring 250 American flags

BROWNSBURG — The Town of Brownsburg created a powerful tribute to honor military service members past and present, with a display called the "Field of Honor" outside Town Hall.

The display features 250 American flags placed on stakes along Brownsburg's Town Hall Green, each one dedicated to honor a military hero.

"I think most veterans will probably get a little choked up when they see 250 flags flying in the breeze," said Glenn Nulty, an Army National Guard veteran.

Volunteers gathered to place the flags, many with personal connections to military service.

Jill Brocker, who volunteered to help with the display, said her motivation came from family ties to the armed forces.

"Both my father and my father-in-law have served in the armed forces," Brocker said. "I think it's very important for us to give thanks to those that have served for us and are continuing to serve for us now."

The display serves as both a tribute and a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to Guard members and their families during times of need.

Amber Lane, Town of Brownsburg Parks Director, emphasized the community's appreciation for veterans' contributions.

"We hope that when they see this, they feel appreciated," Lane said. "Veterans have done a lot for our nation and for our community."

The Field of Honor opened to the public last Saturday with a ceremony for veterans.

Among those in attendance was Chris Cumberworth, whose daughter dedicated a flag to his father.

"My dad served in World War II. He was shot off Enewetak in the Marshall Islands. Has a Purple Heart. I'm just proud of his service," Cumberworth said.

For Nulty, who served as a guardsman for 30 years, seeing this display in his community carries special significance.

"A veteran has a totally different way of looking at the American flag than a lot of people," Nulty said. "It's the reason you and I are talking now. Freedom."

Town leaders hope the Field of Honor will become an annual tradition honoring those who answer the call to serve.

The flags will be taken down on Wednesday.