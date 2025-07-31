Brownsburg Little League Majors All-Stars win Indiana State Title, advance to Great Lakes Regional

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Little League Majors All-Stars have made their hometown proud with a remarkable run at the Indiana State Little League Tournament, clinching the state title this past Monday in South Bend.

Over a six-day stretch, the team racked up four wins, including victories over Bedford, Hagerstown and two over Silver Creek.

With this win, the team advances to the Great Lakes Regional Little League Tournament, which begins August 2 at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana.

The team of 12-and-under players will represent Indiana in the Little League Great Lakes Regional Tournament with hopes of reaching the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“This is an incredible moment for our league and our community,” said Geoff Ziegler, the President of Brownsburg Little League Baseball. “11 of the 12 players on this roster have played in our League for more than eight years."

The town of Brownsburg has a rich baseball heritage, having produced MLB players like Lance Lynn, Drew Storen and Tucker Barnhart, all of whom got their start in Brownsburg Little League.

The current Majors team is continuing that legacy, earning a place among Indiana’s elite youth teams and inspiring a new generation of players.

As excitement builds, the Brownsburg community is rallying behind these young athletes as they prepare for regional competition.