Brownsburg marching band selected to play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

BROWNSBURG — The Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band is preparing for a big season.

Along with getting back to a traditional marching season after a disrupted 2020, the band received the honor of being selected to play in the famed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We've had a great season here at Brownsburg this year. We're so excited to be going to Macy's and representing Indiana," long-time band director Tracy Runyon said. "This year, we're back at it. Many hours preparing for the fall field show plus preparing for Macy's."

WRTV

However, before the season could really get started, they had to deal with a problem Runyon says was connected to the pandemic. When the band travels, they have to bring a lot of stuff. From uniforms, props, instruments, podiums, guard flags, and rifles, the list is extensive. Runyon says he placed the truck order months in advance.

"I had ordered all ours in March and April to get set for the season. About a month out, we got a call saying they were not able to provide the five trucks," Runyon said.

The problem, however, was quickly resolved for the Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band.

"We now have smaller trucks we're working with. We just have more of them to carry all our equipment. We're like a circus when we leave town," Runyon said.

With no pressing issues to address, Runyon said the students and staff can focus on the task at hand: making their show the best it can possibly be. Maddie Coggan, a senior clarinetist, reflected on her last high school marching band season.

"This year, it's really, really cool that I get to end my senior year, going to Macy's and doing all that because last year wasn't the best," Coggan said.

For the younger members, Coggan is happy they get to finally see what a marching band season is like.

"We have a lot of people who are inexperienced. They're finally getting to perform. Obviously, we didn't get to do competitions last year and it's been a cool experience getting back into it," Coggan said.

Despite all the challenges this school year is bringing, Runyon said the students are working hard and it's showing. Along with their hard work and dedication, he credits not missing any days to COVID as part of their success as well

"These students do an amazing job as you can hear, working and fine-tuning what they do and it's really neat when you have the finished product."