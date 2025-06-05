Brownsburg residents give feedback on Lincolnwood Park Master Plan

BROWNSBURG — Neighbors in Brownsburg are giving their feedback on the Lincolnwood Park Master Plan.

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive at the first of two public meetings about the plan on Wednesday.

The open house style meeting had poster boards throughout the room with the various concepts and representatives available to answer questions.

Public input was received, but no vote on any motion, proposal, resolution, rule, regulation or ordinance was taken by the Town Council.

“I really like the plans that they’re developing. I think there are some tweaks that would benefit our group," President of the Brownsburg Older Adult Alliance Fred Hakes said.

Hakes says he hopes the plan will take seniors into consideration.

“Specifically with the older population, making sure they have access with mobility issues. It looks like they will," he said.

Vicky Byarley agrees.

“We’re looking for someplace for the seniors in the community to meet and play cards, bingo, socialize," Byarley said.

The master plan was presented to the Brownsburg Town Council in April.

The $85-$92 million project includes walking and biking trails, an outdoor amphitheater, an outdoor aquatics facility and an indoor recreation center.

“Having the facilities are just great to take advantage of. The mixed-use, rec areas, pools, amphitheater, potential music venue," Steve Nowack said.

Nowack is all for the plan.

He hopes planners prioritize pedestrian safety.

“Being the location where it is, along 136, there’s not any walking or biking access other than on the roadway, so are they looking at connecting that somehow so you can access the site without having to drive there," he said.

The Town Council is evaluating various ways to fund the project, including traditional public investment models and collaborative approaches involving private sector participation.

The next public meeting will be June 24 at 12 p.m. in Eaton Hall.