Brownsburg school employees accused of forcing special education student to eat vomit

BROWNSBURG — Four employees of Brown Elementary in Brownsburg and a contracted employee through K1ds Count Therapy, LLC face criminal charges now following a February 2023 incident in the school.

According to police, the five individuals mistreated a seven-year-old student who is part of the Life Skills Program of the school.

Brownsburg police were first contacted on April 12 regarding a report that a student had been mistreated by two employees during lunch at Brown Elementary.

The initial report to police alleged four others were also involved.

Following the report, police requested a warrant to view surveillance video of the incident.

According to police, the video shows one of the instructors advises the seven-year-old if they vomit while choking they will be made to eat their vomit.

When the child vomits, a second employee gives the child a spoon and compels them to consume the vomit. The child then consumes some of the vomit.

The child is then forced to clean up the vomit, according to police.

Those two employees are on the May school board agenda as possible terminations.

Immediately following contact with police, all involved employees and the contracted worker were placed on leave and not allowed to have contact with any students.

The other employees involved witnessed the incident happen, according to police.

This is a developing story.