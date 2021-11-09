Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsHendricks CountyBrownsburg

Actions

Brownsburg schools are doing away with masks next month

items.[0].image.alt
Stock image
mask.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:53:51-05

BROWNSBURG — The mask requirement for all Brownsburg Community School Corporation students in grades prekindergarten through 12 will soon become a thing of the past.

On Monday, the Brownsburg Board of School Trustees voted that effective on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the mask requirement will be withdrawn.

According to a statement made by Superintendent Jim Snapp, addressing Brownsburg families, he said this will "allow parents of students ages five to 11 who choose to have their children vaccinated, time to be fully vaccinated before returning to school on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022."

This decision comes after a full week in school following Fall break where COVID-19 cases and quarantines slightly increased.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!