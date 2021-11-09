Brownsburg schools are doing away with masks next month

BROWNSBURG — The mask requirement for all Brownsburg Community School Corporation students in grades prekindergarten through 12 will soon become a thing of the past.

On Monday, the Brownsburg Board of School Trustees voted that effective on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, the mask requirement will be withdrawn.

According to a statement made by Superintendent Jim Snapp, addressing Brownsburg families, he said this will "allow parents of students ages five to 11 who choose to have their children vaccinated, time to be fully vaccinated before returning to school on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022."

This decision comes after a full week in school following Fall break where COVID-19 cases and quarantines slightly increased.