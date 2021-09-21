Brownsburg studio collecting art for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury

BROWNSBURG — An art studio in Brownsburg is collecting art for refugees in hopes of bringing them joy and peace while they're at Camp Atterbury.

Brightly Art Studio is a place that embraces creativity in whatever form it comes. They host art classes for creatives of all ages, but primarily host young kids.

Their focus is teaching kids they aren’t too young to make a difference in the world. That’s why they decided to collect artwork to welcome the Afghan refugees to Indiana.

Julie Scott said the artwork can be anything that gives you happiness and peace.

“We feel like art is something that really goes across boundaries of culture and language, and so this is something that we can do," Scott said. "It doesn't have to be anything specific. It can just be bright colors. All things like that are symbols that go across those barriers, and we feel like can just be a really simple way that we can make a difference.”

Scott said the studio is collecting art from anyone who wants to get involved whether it be kids, adults, artists and non-artists.

You don’t have to be involved with the studio to get involved.

Scott said it doesn't matter what the art is and it doesn't have to be perfect. You can drop it off or mail it to the studio at 1451 S. Green St. in Brownsburg.