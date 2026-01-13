Could Brownsburg become a city? Petition gains traction as Town Council weighs in

BROWNSBURG — A petition circulating in Brownsburg is prompting renewed discussion about whether the town should transition to a city form of government. However, town leaders stress no formal proposal is currently under consideration.

The petition was started by Brownsburg Town Councilman Glenn Adams and has garnered hundreds of signatures from residents who say the town’s growth signals it may be time for change.

“I just think with the population growth we’re ready for the next evolution,” said resident Mark Sackett, who signed the petition.

While interest is growing, Town Council President Ben Lacey emphasized in a written statement that the issue has not been brought before the council or discussed at any council meeting.

“The decision to transition from a town to a city government structure is ultimately determined by the voters in our community,” Lacey wrote, adding that he is not opposed to considering the option if it is presented factually and positively.

According to the statement, Brownsburg’s population of approximately 35,000 residents places it near the threshold of a second-class city under Indiana law. A second-class city would typically include an elected mayor, nine city council members, and an appointed controller, rather than an elected clerk-treasurer.

The statement also outlines key differences between a mayor-led system and the town’s current manager-led structure. A mayor would serve as an elected community leader, while a town manager focuses on professional administration and continuity. In both systems, the council would retain legislative and fiscal oversight.

Town officials also addressed financial concerns, noting that becoming a city is historically more expensive due to higher salaries, expanded staffing and transition costs. The statement says Brownsburg would not automatically qualify for additional state or federal funding by becoming a city.

Lacey emphasized that the discussion is not a reflection on the town’s current leadership.

“This potential transition is not a negative reflection of our current Town Manager,” the statement read, praising town staff for their professionalism and dedication.

Adams has also raised concerns after he says his key fob access to the town building was turned off following an interview he conducted in council chambers about the petition. When asked about the situation, town leadership declined to comment.

For now, officials say the conversation remains informational only. No timeline has been set for a vote, and any future proposal would have to follow state law and include opportunities for public input before being decided by voters.