Deb Cook appointed as new Brownsburg Town Manager

BROWNSBURG — The Town Council's recent appointment to town manager is a familiar name in local government.

Deb Cook, the town's economic development director, was unanimously confirmed to the position at the Thursday Town Council meeting.

She is the first woman to hold the title in Brownsburg, according to a news release from the Town.

"I look forward to serving the town and am excited about the continued progress and development in Brownsburg,” Cook said in a written statement. “Our commitment to making Brownsburg an optimal place to visit, live and invest will lead to long-term success for our town.”

The appointment also makes Cook the only woman to lead a municipality in Hendricks County.

Cook has served the town since 2020 and previously served the City of Kokomo for 19 years.

During that time, she worked as a planner and community specialist, development manager and development director and CEO of Kokomo Housing Authority.

She also worked for nine years as an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University Kokomo, where she taught undergraduate and graduate-level grant writing classes.

Cook holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Public Management from Indiana University.

Town Council President Travis Tschaenn described Cook as "a proven leader," adding, "the Council was impressed by her extensive knowledge and background in a variety of municipal government fields, from development to public works to quality-of-life services. She’s an excellent communicator and a true professional who I feel confident will lead our town in the right direction.”