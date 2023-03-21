Watch Now
Pinheads Entertainment buys Brownsburg Bowl, plans to renovate

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 21, 2023
BROWNSBURG — The Town of Brownsburg announced Tuesday that Pinheads Entertainment, based in Fishers, has acquired Brownsburg Bowl.

According to Brownsburg, Pinheads plans to transform the facility to fit the model of Pinheads.

Upon completion of the renovation, the space will feature state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a full-service casual restaurant and bar, a luxury arcade, a social area with duckpin bowling and modern darts, and a private events suite.

Brownsburg Bowl will remain open to the public and operating during the renovation, which is set to begin in the coming weeks and be completed in 2024, according to the Town of Brownsburg.

