Rockstar Pizza's generosity comes full circle as Brownsburg community rallies to help

BROWNSBURG — A Brownsburg pizza restaurant known for its generosity is now experiencing the kindness it has shown others.

Rockstar Pizza, located on Main Street in Brownsburg, has been serving the community for more than 15 years. The restaurant has helped countless people through its Random Acts of Pizza board, most recently feeding those affected by the government shutdown.

Co-owner Colby Mathews says neighbors are returning that kindness after the shop's main oven stopped working.

"If I'm having a bad day, I want to find someone to give a pizza to," Mathews said. "That's what makes me feel better, is how can I be a blessing to someone else."

Mathews co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Ron. When their main oven recently broke down, they tried to repair it, but ultimately had to accept that it was beyond saving.

"We tried to fix it. We sunk a lot of money into it," Mathews said. "She lived a long life, and she's cranked out a lot of pizzas and she's ready to retire. She can't do it anymore."

The restaurant helps families in need through its Random Acts of Pizza board. WRTV covered their most recent effort, giving out free surprise pizza boxes during the government shutdown.

Diane Tedder has long admired Rockstar's kindness, noting how the restaurant stays open Christmas Day so employees can work and receive 100% of the proceeds.

"Diane was like, 'How are you going to be able to bless your employees... how can you continue doing what you're doing...' and that was what got me, cause that's all I care about," Mathews said.

With Mathews' blessing, Tedder started a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $19,000 as of Friday to help Rockstar purchase a new oven.

"There is a lot of pinned up goodwill in this community and people are looking for a way to give back to them after everything they've done," Tedder said.

Mathews said the community response has been overwhelming.

"We have planted seeds and watered them for 18 to 19 years, it's like it all bloomed at once," Mathews said.

Gift card purchases and take-and-bake pizza orders are stacking up as the community rallies around the restaurant.

"That's my favorite because when you purchase a gift card or take a bake, you're helping us, but I feel like I earned it," Mathews said.

In true Rockstar Pizza fashion, Mathews is giving away all of the take-and-bake pizzas to families in need.

"It has made it possible for us to give away 10 a day. I mean, I have for Saturday, 10 for Sunday," Mathews said. "I'm trying really hard to just accept and go along instead of telling people, 'No thank you.'"

If you are a family in need and want a take-and-bake pizza, Mathews says you can just come in and say you need help. No questions asked.