VA clinic in Brownsburg is now open

A new medical clinic is now open for veterans in central Indiana. The Brownsburg VA medical clinic began seeing patients Monday.
Posted at 9:24 PM, Oct 25, 2021
BROWNSBURG — A new medical clinic is now open for veterans in central Indiana.

The Brownsburg VA clinic began seeing patients on Monday.

It is nearly 78,000 square feet, and it replaces the Indianapolis West VA clinic.

This new facility houses up to 12 primary care teams, capable of providing health services to 15,000 veterans.

The Brownsburg VA clinic offers mental health, specialty services, physical therapy, optometry, audiology, and other support services.

It's located at 557 Pit Road in Brownsburg.

