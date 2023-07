DANVILLE — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating the driver of a truck and trailer who may be involved in stolen construction equipment.

According to police, the driver of the truck seen above is wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of construction equipment near Commerce Park on Monday.

The photo was taken just before 8 p.m.

If you know who the owner may be, you’re asked to contact Danville's tip line at 317-745-3001.