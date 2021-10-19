Danville police looking for missing 31-year-old man

DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for a 31-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Andrew Russell Stevens, of Danville, has not shown up for work or been heard from by family, friends or coworkers since 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, according to the Danville Police Department.

Stevens was last seen driving a silver 1996 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana license plate PBJ521.

Stevens is 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has ties to Mitchell in Lawrence County and Waveland in Montgomery County, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Departmetnt's 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.