Early voting underway in Avon Schools referendum: More than 1,000 ballots cast so far

AVON — Early voting is now underway for a special eight‐year operating tax referendum in the Avon Community School Corporation.

According to the Hendricks County Clerk’s Office, 1,051 voters have already cast early ballots.

The question before voters is whether to renew the operating tax that was first approved in 2018.

Under the proposed renewal, the maximum rate drops slightly from $0.35 per $100 of assessed value to $0.33.

Former Avon Superintendent Maggie Hoernemann said the funding is essential to keep the district competitive.

“I lived through the failed 2011 referendum,” Hoernemann said. “I experienced the years when our teachers did not get paid competitively and classes were as high as 36 in kindergarten."

Early voters told WRTV they see the issue as critical to the future of Avon schools.

“I’m here to vote today because I have two students in the district and do not want over 170 teachers to lose their jobs,” one parent said.

Another added, “I want my kids’ class sizes to stay as small as they are because it's really helped my kids excel."

Those opposed to the renewal declined on-camera interviews, but some shared their views online, posting messages like “Sell your soul to Avon School Corp” and “End property taxes.”

If the renewal fails, the district warns that significant staff cuts would likely be necessary.

