Fallen Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Fred Fislar laid to rest

HENDRICKS COUNTY — On Sunday, Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar was laid to rest following a private funeral service at Cloverdale High School.

It’s a day still weighing heavy on the hearts of many in the community.

Deputy Fislar died after responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Plainfield late Monday night.

The department says Deputy Fislar came in contact with downed power lines after responding to the scene of a single car crash just outside of Plainfield.

“As we carry on serving the citizens of Hendricks County, we’re going to do so with integrity and courage in Fred’s honor,” Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said.

Fislar was hired with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021. Prior to joining the department, he served in the United States Marine Corp.

“We’ve had so much love and support from everyone over the past week. I don’t know that we could have gotten through this without them,” Sheriff Sadler said.

Deputy Fislar’s funeral service was held at Cloverdale High School where he was known as a multi-sport star athlete.

He leaves behind his wife, Maddy, and two young children ages six, and six months.

A fund has been established with the Central Indiana Police Foundation to support his wife and children.