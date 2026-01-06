Fire cadet programs ignite career paths for Indiana teens

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — High school students across central Indiana are getting an early start on their future careers through fire cadet programs designed to introduce them to public service, leadership and life-saving skills.

At the Liberty Township Fire Department in Hendricks County, a growing cadet program is helping students explore careers in fire, EMS, and other public safety fields while still in school.

One of those success stories is Paul Fields, who began fire training at the age of 15.

“The cadet program opened my eyes to a different kind of learning,” Fields said.

That early experience paid off. Fresh out of high school, Fields landed a full-time position with the Oolitic Fire Department, just south of Bloomington. Despite being new to the job, he says the training gave him confidence well beyond his years.

“I feel like I’ve been doing this for 10 years already, but I’m not even finished with my first year as a certified firefighter,” Fields said.

Programs like Liberty Township’s are becoming more common across Indiana as departments look to connect young people with meaningful career paths. The Liberty Township program serves students from the Mill Creek School System, introducing them to hands-on training and real-world public service.

Helping connect students to these opportunities statewide is Kodie’s Kids, a nonprofit based in Plainfield. The organization focuses on helping youth find purpose through public safety training and mentorship.

“Lots of kids feel like they don’t have a purpose and get lost,” said a representative with Kodie’s Kids. “By giving them training in public safety, they’re able to find that purpose.”

The nonprofit was founded by Kathleen Haley Ramsey after her adopted son, Kodie, who was training to become a firefighter. Kodie's journey was tragically cut short when he died in a car accident.

“He went through 23 homes [in the foster system] and didn’t really know what his purpose was,” Ramsey said. “When he started fire training, he finally found a place where he belonged and realized how special he was.”

Now, Ramsey honors her son’s memory by helping connect students with cadet programs across Indiana.

One of those students is Blakely Jackson, a high school junior who says Kodie’s Kids helped guide him when he wasn’t sure what direction to take.

“They helped point me in the right direction and connected me with the Athletic Fire Department,” Jackson said.

Jackson now trains alongside Paul Fields and says the experience has helped shape his future.

“I think it set me up for a great career path,” Jackson said. “It changed my life a little and gave me something to work toward.”

As cadet programs continue to grow, fire departments and nonprofits alike hope they’ll not only prepare the next generation of first responders but also give young people a sense of purpose and belonging.