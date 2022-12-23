Friends search for missing Avon man

AVON — Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller. He was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Miller’s friend, Bruce McKinley of Muncie, told WRTV Miller was traveling from Florida to his home in Avon when he stopped at a Circle K gas station in Columbus, Indiana.

Miller hasn’t been seen since.

“Don is the coolest person I know, totally laid back,” said McKinley. “I don't see him doing anything on his own. He had only an hour to get to home to where he was. I don't have any clue what's happened to my buddy."

Provided/Bruce McKinley Donald K. Miller (right) and his friend Bruce McKinley

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says Donald K. Miller has a Florida license plate with the number G8T-AAH.

McKinley said his friend was having car trouble when he stopped.

“He could be anywhere,” said McKinley. “If you see something, hear anything. Please get ahold of local law enforcement and let them know what’s going on.”

If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.