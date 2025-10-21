Health insurance premiums on the rise again, Hoosiers brace for higher costs

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Health insurance premiums are once again on the rise across the country, and Hoosiers are feeling the pressure.

“I’ll probably have to pay more for everything, including all the procedures and anything my doctor orders,” says Paula O’Bannon, who lives in Brownsburg.

She says she's already thinking about how the spike will impact her 2026 budget.

She’s not alone. According to national data from Mercer, individuals could see up to $2,400 a year in paycheck deductions for health insurance.

Jacob Gorden, a licensed health insurance broker and owner of Heartland Health Insurance in Indiana, says this spike is part of a long-standing trend.

“Rates have gone up every single year since I started in this business in 2005,” he says. “What’s different now is that inflation and rising prices across the board are making people feel it more.”

In Hendricks County, Gorden says small businesses he works with struggle.

“You’ve got a lot more small businesses, and many don’t have the budget for health insurance," said Gorden. "That makes it hard to retain or attract employees."

Another issue Gorden points to is shrinking provider networks.

“Insurance companies are starting to limit your choices to save money, and that means fewer doctors, fewer hospitals and fewer urgent care centers in network."

With open enrollment beginning soon, Gorden says this is the time for Hoosiers to get informed,

As for how to control costs, Gorden recommends consumers reset their expectations.

His advice? Look at high-deductible plans, avoid overpaying for extra features and take care of your health.

“Eat healthy, stay active and don’t run to the doctor for every little sniffle. That’s how you help yourself and the system.”