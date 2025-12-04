Hendricks County Animal Shelter faces heat outages, leadership changes

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Staffing shortages, repeated HVAC failures, and sudden leadership changes at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter have sparked growing concern among residents who worry about the safety of animals in the facility's care.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson was there Wednesday afternoon as heat was restored to the shelter. Residents said it's not the first time heating problems have occurred and are demanding more accountability from county officials.

"I saw a post on Facebook about how the animal shelter didn't have heat, so I thought I could come by and see if we can get a cat into a warm home," said resident Loretta Karr.

WRTV

The building's HVAC system has failed multiple times recently. The kennel side lost heat for around 72 hours over the holiday weekend, was fixed Monday, then went out again for several hours on Wednesday. The heated floors were also shut off, with temperatures reportedly dropping into the 50s.

County officials said the first outage was caused by a failed gas valve on the furnace, and that a work order placed in the system went unnoticed over the holiday weekend. A shelter employee told WRTV that the building, constructed in 2008, needs an entire HVAC system replacement - renovations that would require clearing the building of animals.

WRTV

Residents said the HVAC problems have persisted for years. "I hope that the HVAC isn't just having to be fixed all the time, that they actually have a good one that will stay on for the winter," Karr said.

The shelter currently houses 56 animals - 35 cats and 21 dogs. Advocates have created a Facebook page citing concerns that animals are being placed at risk due to inadequate facilities and resources.

"There are a lot of cats in there. I went and saw their cat room. It's overflowing into the hallway, so if you can help, then I encourage you to come foster or adopt," Karr said.

The Hendricks County Board of Commissioners said there is a desire to reduce the number of animals in the shelter to allow for renovations and repairs. Currently, only two animal control officers are working at the facility, though it's budgeted for five.

Adding to the uncertainty, the shelter is searching for a new supervisor as animal control transitions to become part of the sheriff's office. Deputies will take over animal control duties in a transition expected to be completed by the New Year.

WRTV

The Board of Commissioners said it "believed new leadership was necessary." The former animal control chief and shelter director, who oversaw the facility for over a decade, had her last day on December 1st.

"I hope they get it sorted soon because they did say the foster program was on hold until they get it sorted. So, I don't even know when we can start fostering animals," Karr said.

Animal advocates are questioning how taxpayer dollars are being spent on shelter operations, staffing, and training. They're also calling for transparency from the three commissioners and have requested an evening meeting to voice their concerns about the shelter's conditions.

The regular commissioner's meeting is scheduled for December 9th at 9 a.m., but advocates are asking for an evening session to accommodate working residents who want to attend.

In the meantime, the shelter is encouraging donations and adoptions to help reduce the number of animals in the facility while repairs and leadership transitions continue.