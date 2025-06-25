Hendricks County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash on I-74

LIZTON — An investigation is underway following a fatal crash on I-74 on Wednesday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 58-mile marker in the eastbound lane on I-74 just after noon.

The preliminary investigation indicated a semi-tanker truck, only occupied by the driver, was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the road and rolled.

The driver, described as a male, did not have a pulse when deputies arrived. Life-saving efforts were initiated at the scene before he was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say it is unclear at this time if the driver suffered from a medical event before the crash or if his death resulted from sustained injuries from the crash.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is witholding the victim's identity until next of kin have been contact.