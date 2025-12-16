HENDRICKS COUNTY — With extreme cold settling into Central Indiana, Duke Energy is reminding customers to prepare for potential power outages and to know where to turn if they need help staying warm.

Hundreds of homes in Hendricks County lost power over the weekend as frigid conditions moved in. Duke Energy, which serves the area, has since restored service.

How Duke Energy crews keep the power on during extreme cold in Hendricks County

“It’s 24 hours you see our heroes out in the field, but there’s a lot of heroes here in the building and across the state in our operation centers,” said Tina Noel with Duke Energy.

Inside the Plainfield center, teams monitor computer screens tracking outages in real time. Noel said the company also relies on “self-healing technology,” which automatically detects problems, isolates damaged sections and reroutes power.

“So technology works kind of like your GPS does in your car,” Noel said. “It identifies the problem, isolates it and automatically gets working on power restoration often times before a crew even has to come out.”

Duke Energy says the technology reduced the number of outages by 1,300 in 2024.

The company is also offering tips for customers to stay warm without driving up energy bills. Noel recommends keeping thermostats set at the most comfortable level possible.

“Every degree that you drop inside your house is more money in your pocket,” she said.

Other tips include running ceiling fans on low in a clockwise direction to push warm air down and sealing doors to keep heat from escaping.

For those who need additional help, resources are available in Hendricks County. Family Promise of Hendricks County in Plainfield offers a warm place to go during the day, along with other support.

“We are open Monday through Friday, starting at 9 a.m. We have a full kitchen, and you can do laundry or take a shower,” said Jenni Crago with Family Promise.

Crago said the organization can also help families secure hotel stays, assist with utility costs and provide clothing.

“I think it’s important for the community just to know that we’re here and we’re a resource,” she said.

As cold weather continues, Duke Energy encourages customers to prepare for outages, conserve energy when possible and reach out to local resources if they need help staying safe and warm.