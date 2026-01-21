BROWNSBURG — Growth is on full display along the Ronald Reagan Logistics Park in Brownsburg. Drivers passing through the area can see crews actively working on a new warehouse for HarperCollins Publishing, one of several large-scale projects transforming the corridor.

Town leaders say another major announcement this week further underscores the momentum. A global laboratory services company, Labcorp, revealed plans for a $435 million life sciences facility, a move some are calling one of the largest investments in Brownsburg’s history.

"This is a big win for Brownsburg," said Brownsburg Economic Development Director Ethan Pierce. "This is the type of investment that we have not seen here before."

Major investments fuel rapid growth along Ronald Reagan Parkway in Brownsburg

According to Labcorp, the new facility will bring approximately 1,700 existing jobs to Brownsburg, with the potential to add 300 more positions in the coming years.

Pierce says the project will also benefit the town through increased tax revenue.

"The additional tax revenue they are generating will indirectly provide benefits to the community, whether that is improving infrastructure, roads or utilities," Pierce said.

On social media, residents have expressed mixed reactions.

Some welcome the economic growth, citing new jobs and investment, while others worry about Brownsburg losing its small-town feel. Some residents have also raised questions about local government oversight, reflecting recent conversations around a petition to transition Brownsburg from a town to a city structure.

Despite the debate, town leaders remain optimistic.

"It is going to be a major benefit for the community economically," Pierce said.

