Neighbors push back against new housing development near Brownsburg animal sanctuary

BROWNSBURG — If you drive through parts of Brownsburg you’ll spot signs that read “Safety before houses. Stop the build.” Those signs reflect growing opposition to a proposed housing development that could bring more than 100 new homes along East County Road 800 North.

The project, known as Hawks Landing, would require a conditional rezone request from David Weekley Homes to rezone 5.6 acres as part of the larger housing plan.

For neighbors like Olivia Head, who owns Oinking Acres Farm and Sanctuary, the project hits close to home. Her sanctuary is home to dozens of disabled, elderly and unsocialized animals who live at her personal residence for a reason.

“My animals that live here, they have a very peaceful and tranquil life, and that’s all set to be absolutely disrupted,” Head said.

Neighbors in the nearby Windridge neighborhood also share concerns about safety and traffic. “This is a nightmare,” said a neighbor named Nate. He and his wife, Jodi, have a home that backs up to the property. "There’s potential traffic that comes from 267 through our neighborhood; it becomes even more of a safety risk.”

According to the town’s previous Development Services Director Jenna Wertman, the original Hawks Landing plan anticipated a pedestrian bridge across the creek, but the numbers “just don’t quite work,” and the bridge is not feasible.

At a recent meeting, the Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission gave David Weekley Homes recommendations: meet with residents willing to talk, provide a clear buffering plan, present a traffic study and be willing to remove up to seven lots.

When asked about the proposal, Brownsburg Communications Senior Manager Shelby Abner issued a statement saying:

“Communications among commission members outside of a public meeting are restricted to ensure that official business occur openly and transparently before the public.”

David Weekley Homes did not respond to WRTV’s request for comment.

Some residents online argue the town needs more housing options, but others like Jodi and Nate hope town leaders will weigh safety and community impact before making a decision. “We don’t want to stop progress, but you have to take the safety of the community that should be top priority.”

The public hearing on the Hawks Landing proposal is scheduled for Monday, October 27.

WRTV will continue to follow developments on this story.

