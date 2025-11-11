DANVILLE — Visitors and residents alike will soon notice more accessibility upgrades throughout Hendricks County. From ramps and automatic doors to sensory-friendly spaces, the improvements are part of a new effort by Visit Hendricks County to make the area more inclusive.

Visit Hendricks County will officially launch its new initiative, CARE (Community Accessibility, Readiness and Education) to Connect, on December 1. The 12-month program is supported by a $5,000 grant from the Hendricks County Community Foundation and a $12,500 investment from Visit Hendricks County, bringing the total cost to $17,500.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

New ‘CARE to Connect’ initiative aims to make Hendricks County more accessible for all

“I just want everyone to be able to come into Hendricks County and experience everything the same way,” said Kim Fox, who works for Visit Hendricks County and leads the initiative.

For Fox, accessibility is personal.

“I’m hard of hearing and use hearing aids, so I’ve experienced challenges communicating in restaurants and attractions,” she said.

Fox also has a close friend with multiple sclerosis, which has given her a deeper understanding of how physical barriers can limit access.

“I’ve seen the challenges when we’re out together, from the lack of automatic doors to spaces that just aren’t big enough.”

Through Care to Connect, Fox and Visit Hendricks County are partnering with Wheel the World, an accessibility organization that will audit local businesses and attractions. The assessments will review hearing, vision, sensory and intellectual accessibility.

Jaime Bohler Smith, executive director and CEO of Visit Hendricks County, said the program ties directly to the organization’s Destination Defined strategic plan, which focuses on building an inclusive, welcoming community.

“Inclusivity, equity and accessibility are foundational to Visit Hendricks County’s mission to enhance the quality of life for all residents and visitors,” Smith said. “As our community evolves, we recognize that our destination must reflect the people who live, work and travel here.”

WRTV

The CARE to Connect program’s first year will focus on outdoor activities, dining, events and festivals, three areas residents and visitors identified as top local experiences.

Businesses selected for audits will receive detailed reports and recommendations for improvement. Once verified, they will be recognized as accessible destinations, improving usability and visibility for all guests.

Visit Hendricks County also plans to host a kickoff event early next year featuring an accessibility expert to educate local partners about how to make their spaces more inclusive.

Fox said she’s proud to see her idea come to life.

“It’s really exciting to see it move forward and to talk with partners who are just as excited about it,” she said.