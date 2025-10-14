WHITESTOWN — A new public safety training facility is coming to Whitestown, just west of the town’s wastewater treatment plant and near the Boone-Hendricks County line.

The site, adjacent to the town’s maintenance facility, will include a police shooting range and that's raising concerns among nearby Hendricks County residents who say the project is too close to their homes.

New public safety facility planned in Whitestown aims to boost training, neighbors worry about location

“This is our backyard,” said Matt Cummings, who lives just across the county line. “I have three little kids and every neighbor around here has kids."

Some residents have emailed WRTV, expressing fears about noise and stray bullets. One wrote, “I live less than half a mile from the facility… that seems very unsafe for children.”

Town leaders say safety is a top priority and that the facility will follow or exceed all industry standards.

The Police Chief laid out rules the gun range will be following.

"NRA standards for the back berm is 20 feet. We are going to go a minimum of 25 feet," said Chief Rolston. "Long range shooting will also be done from elevated positions."

Dan Patterson, Whitestown’s Town Council President, says the goal is to prepare first responders for real-world emergencies.

“We’re building a multi-jurisdictional training facility where police, fire and EMS can work together to rehearse scenarios and respond to large-scale incidents,” he said. “This includes a classroom, K-9 training area, a tactical driving course, and a shooting range for law enforcement only.”

Patterson emphasized that Boone County’s rapid growth makes this kind of training center essential.

“With more population comes more incidents whether that’s a major crash, severe weather, or a violent act we need to be ready.”

The facility will also eventually be open to nearby cities and counties.

“We’re inviting other municipalities to train with us,” Patterson said. “Officers in Whitestown have had to travel out of town for training for years and this keeps them close to home and better connected to our community.”

The land was purchased from a local farmer who may continue to use parts of the property until construction is fully underway.

Patterson says the project is funded through capital outlay dollars already budgeted, meaning no new taxes.

Groundbreaking is expected after winter, and the full building will take 10 to 15 years.

Still, neighbors like Cummings hope town leaders consider the community's proximity.

“If public safety is the goal, that should include protecting the people already living next door,” he said.