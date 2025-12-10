Northridge neighbors push for safety upgrades as Brownsburg considers new all-way stops

BROWNSBURG — Neighbors in the Northridge subdivision say speeding has gotten out of control, and town leaders are now moving toward safety upgrades they hope will slow drivers down before someone gets hurt.

One of the proposed changes includes the intersection of Westport and Stoneybrook, one of five Northridge intersections that could soon convert to all-way stops. Residents say Brownsburg’s rapid growth has brought heavier traffic and more drivers using neighborhood streets as cut-throughs.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Northridge neighbors push for safety upgrades as Brownsburg grows

“Right from there down to the end, people can get up to 60 miles an hour,” said neighbor and HOA president Tom Porter, who worries daily about the risk to kids and walkers. “It’s very dangerous all the way along here.”

Town officials say they’ve heard those concerns loud and clear. Brownsburg Town Manager Shawn Pabst says the proposed changes come after discussions with police and fire crews, who pointed out blind corners and limited visibility throughout the neighborhood.

“There’s some blind turns, so you could be going at a pretty high rate of speed around corners and not seeing cars entering,” Pabst said.

The ordinance to convert the five Northridge intersections was introduced in November, following several months of roadway studies. Town staff noted a lack of sidewalks as another reason to add more protection for drivers and pedestrians. The town also found the area needed additional speed limit signs.

WRTV

Porter says he hopes the new stop signs go in before there’s a tragedy. He pointed to a recent crash in another Brownsburg subdivision where a child was hit in a similar cut-through situation.

As for the timeline, Pabst says the ordinance is scheduled for final approval next Thursday. If it passes, crews can begin installing the stop signs shortly after.

“I’m glad we’re doing this before something bad happens,” Porter said.