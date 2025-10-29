DANVILLE — As the demand for shelter and support continues to grow, employees at Sheltering Wings in Danville are working to provide more care and healing for people in Hendricks County and across central Indiana.

“I grew up in a home where domestic violence was the norm,” said Jarod Haskell, prevention and education officer at Sheltering Wings. “Working here hits home.”

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

October art fair celebrates survivor strength at Sheltering Wings

Haskell says the team is deeply committed to helping residents find stability and growth.

“We have a commitment to personal growth, seeing life change happen, and then also providing an outlet for them,” he said.

This month, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, survivors, residents and community members came together to express their healing through creativity using art as a form of reflection and renewal.

As visitors walk through the Hendricks County Fairgrounds, they can see powerful expressions of hope and resilience displayed at the Survivor Art Fair.

WRTV

Kinnaman noted that the demand for support typically spikes around the holidays, a challenging time for many families experiencing abuse.

“The Hendricks County Police Department makes about 2,000 runs per year for domestic violence calls. Our services reach about 50% of that population,” she said.

Within their facility, emergency shelter rooms see families constantly moving in and out as they seek refuge and safety. But Sheltering Wings’ impact stretches beyond Hendricks County, reaching families throughout the region.

“We have about 28 to 30 families right now in our community-based programs, serving both those in our shelter and those living independently,” Kinnaman explained.

The organization’s ongoing mission, especially during Domestic Violence Prevention Month, is to ensure survivors and their children have the opportunity to heal, grow and move forward safely.