"Our mortgage is cheaper than our childcare”: Plainfield family highlights growing crisis in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD — For the Sproull family in Plainfield, the cost of childcare isn't just a financial burden; it now surpasses their monthly mortgage payment.

“We’re not the only ones in this,” said Joanna Sproull. “This is something that we are not alone in.”

The Sproulls looked at the costs in Hendricks County, and it's around $1,000 per child per month for care, which totals about $24,000 a year for their family.

The challenges go far beyond cost. Across Hendricks County, families are struggling to find reliable childcare due to long waitlists, staffing shortages and lingering impacts from COVID-related closures.

According to state data, nearly 11,000 children under the age of five live in Hendricks County. Yet there are only 77 registered childcare providers to serve them.

To address this issue, the Hendricks County Workforce Coalition and Hendricks College Network, in collaboration with Transform Consulting Group, are conducting a county-wide comprehensive child care needs assessment.

This initiative is supported by a grant from the Indiana Economic Development Association Foundation and Duke Energy.

The assessment is seeking input from parents, guardians and families with young children to better understand the county’s childcare and preschool needs.

The information gathered will help identify gaps in the current system and guide the development of an action plan aimed at improving access to high-quality, affordable care.

“Our goal at Hendricks College Network is to create an environment that supports and strengthens the local workforce, ensuring that families have access to the child care resources they need,” said Brandy Wethington, executive director of HCN.

Tracey Berens-Funk, director of Adult Workforce Development, says the problem has broad implications for the economy and the strength of the local workforce.

“We need a strong workforce to create a strong community, and it starts with childcare,” Berens-Funk said. “The economic activity that is lost due to childcare issues affects the entire state. It affects everyone.”

One particular area of concern is the lack of voices from rural parts of the county. Organizers hope more residents in those communities will participate in the survey and help paint a complete picture of the county’s childcare landscape.

The Sproulls are encouraging everyone to take the survey, even if they don’t currently have children in care.

“I think it’s important for people to share their experiences so that those making decisions can see real, lived experiences,” said Joanna Sproull.

If you live in Hendricks County and are a parent, guardian or caregiver of young children, your feedback is needed.

You can complete the survey here.