PLAINFIELD — Residents of Plainfield and surrounding communities came together Wednesday evening to learn life-saving skills during a free CPR and AED training hosted by Kodie’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Heroes.

The event, held at the Plainfield Eagles Lodge, gave participants of all ages hands-on experience in responding to emergencies.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Plainfield community learns life-saving skills with CPR and AED Training

The mission behind Kodie’s Kids is deeply personal.

Founder Kathy Haley Ramsey started the organization to support underserved youth exploring careers in public safety and to provide volunteer departments with essential tools often missing in their programs.

“Kodie was my son, and he’d been through 23 homes before he came to me," said Haley Ramsey. "He got into a fire training program, and it made him the man he became.

Tragically, Cody's life was cut short when he was killed in a car crash just minutes after a visit with his biological family.

“He wanted to show them the man he’d become, and that same night, just 15 minutes after leaving, he was killed in a car accident," said Haley Ramsey. "I do this in his honor."

Wednesday night, Ramsey also donated an AED to the Plainfield Eagles Lodge, highlighting the community’s commitment to safety and preparedness.

WRTV

The training was led by professionals from Hendricks Regional Health Education Center and Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department. Participants learned not only CPR and AED use but also the importance of calling 911 and being prepared to act in emergencies.

“It makes CPR accessible to everybody and it teaches everyone that you need two hands or just a phone to call 9-1-1,” said Jenn Zanto, Hendricks County Regional Health.