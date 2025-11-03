Plainfield restaurants step up to feed families losing SNAP benefits

PLAINFIELD — Two Plainfield restaurants are stepping up to make sure families don’t go hungry after losing their SNAP benefits.

Stacks Pancake House and Pizza King are both offering free meals to anyone with a SNAP card and ID.

“For me, it’s about making sure our community is fed,” said Lori Keith, who’s worked at Stacks for years. “I love Plainfield and I love the people here.”

After hearing that many neighbors were suddenly without benefits, Keith joined others in town to offer free meals starting this week.

“There’s more people that need it than you realize,” she said.

At Pizza King, employee Kennedy Grant says donations from residents have already started pouring in to help cover the cost of the meals.

“Our community does a lot for us,” Grant said. “We wanted to make sure we could give back and help people get what they need.”

Grant says they’re preparing for at least 200 people to show up when meals begin Tuesday. Stacks Pancake House will start serving free meals Thursday.

Both restaurants say they plan to keep helping until families get their benefits restored.

“We just want to make sure families can feed their kids,” Grant said. “We’ll be doing this until they get their benefits back.”

