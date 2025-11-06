PLAINFIELD — Thousands of Hoosiers relying on SNAP benefits are facing unexpected challenges this November.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) says all SNAP payments will be delayed by at least one week and that families will receive about 50% less than their usual monthly benefit.

Plainfield restaurants step up to feed struggling Hoosiers amidst SNAP delays

The reduction and delay come as the federal government continues to address funding impacts from the shutdown. FSSA says it’s still working with the USDA to calculate exactly how much each household will receive. As families wait, the demand for food assistance is rising.

Local restaurants are stepping up to help fill the gap.

In Plainfield, Pizza King saw an overwhelming turnout this week after offering community meals for those without SNAP benefits.

“The parking lot was completely full, and it was overflowing into the street,” said Seth Grant, a volunteer. “I don’t think we’ve ever put more pizzas out the door than we did last night.”

The restaurant served more than 1,000 people on Tuesday. Many staff had to pause regular orders to keep up with community meals.

Now, other businesses are joining in.

Stacks Pancake House will serve free meals Thursday for anyone who brings an ID and a SNAP card.

Manager Lori Keith says she’s bringing in extra staff and volunteering her own time to meet the need.

“I’m gonna have an extra server come in just in case,” Keith said. “Partial is not gonna feed them for a month and for some families, it might only cover two weeks.”

The restaurant owners say they plan to continue helping for as long as needed, knowing many are struggling to feed their families.

“We’re not stopping,” Grant said. “Partial is not enough.”