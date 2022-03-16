Watch
PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire

Smoke could be seen for miles as crews battled a large fire at the Walmart and Sam's Club distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana on March 16, 2022. Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire around noon.

plainfield warehouse fire
View of the fire from PlainfieldPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Jennifer Shirley
walmart fire plainfield fire territory.jpg
Photo by: Provided Photo/Plainfield Fire Territory
jason r plainfield warehouse fire.jpeg
Photo by: WRTV Photo/Jason Ronimous
plainfield fire near pike township.PNG
A look at the Plainfield fire from Snacks Crossing Elementary School in Pike TownshipPhoto by: Provided Photo
jonathon waffle house avo.jpg
View from US 36 in AvonPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
sun fog plainfield fire.jpg
The sun shines through the smoke of the Plainfield warehouse fire off of US 36 in Avon.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
clermont falling from the sky.PNG
Drew Kolditz shared this photo of what fell from the sky in Clermont due to the Plainfield fire.Photo by: Provided Photo/Drew Kolditz
meredith plainfield fire.PNG
WRTV's Meredith Hackler is at the Walmart/Sam's Club distribution facility in Plainfield, where there is heavy smoke coming from the building.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Meredith Hackler
plainfield fire camby.jpg
Smoke from the fire could be seen far outside of Plainfield, including in Camby, Indiana.Photo by: Provided Photo/Kristina Stucker
paul chiodo walmart.jpg
Multiple trucks are on fire outside the distribution center.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Paul Chiodo
paul chiodo 2.jpg
Photo by: WRTV Photo/Paul Chiodo
lucas oil smoke.jpg
Smoke from the Plainfield distribution fire could be seen in downtown Indianapolis.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Brad Brown
clermont debris elisa.PNG
Sun rays can be seen peeking through the smoke as debris from the Plainfield fire falls near Clermont.Photo by: Provided Photo/Elisa
fire from fountain square.PNG
Smoke from the Plainfield fire could be seen in a Fountain Square neighborhood in Indianapolis.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Cornelius Hocker
AVON TOWER CAM.PNG
The Town of Avon shared this photo of the fire at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield on March 16, 2022.Photo by: Provided Photo/Town of Avon
plainfield fire brownsburg.jpg
A large amount of smoke can be seen from a Brownsburg backyard.Photo by: Provided Photo/Tina Jesson

