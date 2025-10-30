Plainfield middle school earns ESPN honor for inclusive sports programs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield Community Middle School has been named to the 2025 ESPN Honor Roll for Indiana, recognizing the school's exceptional efforts in creating an inclusive environment for students with and without intellectual disabilities.

ESPN and Special Olympics North America annually select one school from each state that demonstrates outstanding commitment to inclusion, advocacy and respect. The recognition highlights schools that go above and beyond in fostering acceptance among all students.

"It's an incredible honor to receive the award and be recognized for our actions, but we are most proud of the change we've noticed in our school culture and our community," said Nathan Ellis, the school's athletic director and Unified Sports director. "Seeing all of our students participating in sports, being included at school dances and getting high fives in the hallway is what it's all about. We are proud to be leaders in the inclusive revolution and encourage others to do the same."

The ESPN Honor Roll recognition comes after Plainfield Community Middle School and 4 other Indiana schools received Unified Champion Schools national banner recognition from Special Olympics North America last month. Schools earn this status by meeting 10 national standards of excellence developed by Special Olympics leaders and educators.

"Plainfield Community Middle School embodies what it means to be a Unified Champion School," said Jeff Mohler, president and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana. "Its commitment to inclusion, respect and teamwork has created a school culture where every student feels valued. Earning a place on the ESPN Honor Roll is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the powerful impact that Unified programs can have on an entire community."

The other Indiana schools receiving national banner recognition include Bedford North Lawrence High School, DeKalb High School, Evansville North High School and Park Elementary School in Fairmount.

The Unified Champion Schools program focuses on 3 primary components: inclusive youth leadership opportunities, whole school engagement and Special Olympics Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates. Research shows these interconnected elements create more accepting school environments.

More than 600 Indiana schools currently participate in the Unified Champion Schools program, which is part of a nationwide network of 12,000 participating schools. The model receives support from the Office of Special Education Programs at the U.S. Department of Education and has been proven through research as an effective way to help students form positive social relationships while promoting inclusive school climates.