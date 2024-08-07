What you need to know about 'game changer' development project underway in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — A development project on the west side is expected to create thousands of jobs and places to live.

It’s called Hobbs Station.

The $300 million project is expected to change the landscape and future of the Town of Plainfield.

Construction is already underway for phase one, which is expected to open in February 2025.

“Everything from apartments, retail, restaurants, townhomes, single-family homes, senior living, office is happening at Hobbs station," founder of New City Development Isaac Bamgbose said.

The project’s name pays homage to Plainfield’s history.

New City Development

The Hobbs family owned a plant nursery that was once the state’s oldest and largest.

The 'station’ in Hobbs Station is for the former Vandalia Train Station, which used to be the area’s primary railroad crossing.

“You’ve seen a lot of great employment and then also a lot of population growth here. We’re coming to support that," Bamgbose said.

The 125.3-acre mixed-use community is a public-private partnership between New City Development and the Town of Plainfield.

Town Manager Andrew Klinger says Plainfield invested roughly $26 million into the project.

“The town’s participation is really in the infrastructure, road network and utilities. And the trail project that we were doing," Klinger said.

Hobbs Station includes a two-mile extension of the Vandalia Trail, a popular path for biking, walking and running in Hendricks County.

The trail connects to Commons Central Park, a roughly three-acre public park with amenities like pickleball courts, bocce, splash pads and event space.

“This is going to be huge for the Town of Plainfield. You’re talking about over 2,000 new residents expected to be in this. Different housing options, the amenities it’s going to bring to the community is going to attract more people, Klinger said.

Hobbs Station is bringing money to Plainfield.

1,200 jobs will be created during the construction phase, as well as, 1,500 permanent jobs once construction is over.

“It benefits the community from an income tax standpoint, the property taxes generated from this project will actually help push our property tax rate down so it’ll actually lower taxes for everybody," Klinger said.

Hobbs Station has four phases.

The total project is expected to take 10 years to complete.