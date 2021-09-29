Silver Alert issued for missing man from Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 58-year-old man last seen Tuesday night in Avon.

Michael Depasquale is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 204 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

He was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Depasquale is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700.