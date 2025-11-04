SPECIAL ELECTION UNDERWAY: Washington Township voters decide on continuing a referendum for Avon Schools

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Voters in Washington Township are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether to renew an Avon school funding referendum that’s been in place since 2018.

The proposal would allow Avon Schools to continue collecting a property tax of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next eight years. It's a two-cent drop from the current rate.

The district says the money supports teacher pay, helps maintain smaller class sizes and funds classroom programs.

During early voting, the Clerk's office told WRTV that 3,825 ballots were cast, and by late afternoon Tuesday, election officials said more than 2,000 people had voted in person. Polls close at 6 p.m., with results expected by 8 p.m.

Residents shared why they voted for or against the measure.

“It is vitally important that we maintain what we started out with in 2018,” said Sarah Parent, an Avon parent and school board member. “We need to maintain reasonable class sizes and the opportunities for students.”

Others, like voter Betsy Potter, expressed concerns about the cost.

“They don’t seem to really care about the fact that I have to find the money,” she said. “They just understand that they need more money from us.”

The referendum is the only issue on the ballot, and all registered voters living in Washington Township are eligible to participate.