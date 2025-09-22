Grant helps Hendricks County schools fund school resource officers

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Eight school districts and private schools in Hendricks County are receiving more than $656,000 in state funding to improve school safety.

For some districts, the money is going directly toward staffing school resource officers (SROs).

The funding comes from Indiana’s Secured School Safety Grant Program, which is distributing $27 million statewide this year to support safety upgrades in over 400 schools.

The grant helps cover costs for equipment, training, threat assessments and mental health programs.

In places like Brownsburg and Avon, the money is solely funding SROs.

Officer R. Sam Hipskind says SROs are doing much more than patrolling hallways.

Hipskind, who also serves as president of the Indiana National Resource Officer Association, says the real work happens through daily interaction with students.

“It’s been proven time and time again that students cannot learn if they don’t feel safe," said Hipskind. "We help bring a piece of safety to the students and the entire community.”

Area schools receiving grants include:



Avon Community School Corp., $92,500

Bethesda Christian School, $55,331

Brownsburg Community School Corp., $92,500

Danville Community School Corp., $92,500

Mill Creek Community School Corp., $92,500

North West Hendricks Schools, $92,500

Our Shepherd Lutheran School, $46,250

Plainfield Community School Corp., $92,500

The grant can be used for school resource officers, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, threat assessments, and student-parent support service programs.

