Hendricks Regional Health expands oncology services in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Hendricks Regional Health opened a new oncology office and outpatient infusion center in Brownsburg.

The new center, located in suite 250, will provide both oncology infusion and general outpatient infusion services, doubling Hendrick’s capacity to care for patients.

The new office will offer chemotherapy, blood transfusions, fluids for dehydration, iron infusions, therapeutic phlebotomies, Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) therapy, and comprehensive patient

education provided by oncology-certified nursing and pharmacy staff.

“From our first facility here in 1998, to today’s expansion, our dedication to Brownsburg has

grown just as the community has. These new additions build on our long-standing

commitment to meeting the community’s needs today and anticipating tomorrow’s,” Dr. Michelle Fenoughty, president & CEO of Hendricks Regional Health said in a release.

Outpatient infusions will include IB antibiotics, biologic therapies, hydration therapy, injections, infusions, transfusions, and care and maintenance for PICC lines.

