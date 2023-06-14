18-year-old Henry County woman batters officers during restraint, 5 needed to arrest her

MIDDLETOWN — A Henry County woman has been charged with multiple counts of battery and trespassing after investigators say she battered officers earlier this month.

Emily Collins, 18, has been charged after the incident on June 8.

Court documents state police were called to a home on North 8th Street in Middletown around 9:45 p.m. for a person refusing to leave a home.

The first officers arrival found a disturbance occurring inside the house.

A women holding a small child that was crying approached the officer and explained that her daughter, Emily Collins, was refusing to leave the house.

The woman said Collins battered her earlier in the week and she did not want her in the house.

After numerous warnings of her arrest and Collins refusal, the officer began to arrest Collins, according to court documents.

Collins did not comply and repeatedly hit the officers and kicked him in the "groin", according to court documents.

Collins’ father Bobby to help try and restrain the her. The Middletown officer called for backup and only then was Collins able to be placed in handcuffs.

However, Collins escaped and again began assaulting officers. A total of five officers were needed to fully restrain Collins, according to court documents.

Collins was transported to a local hospital and then taken to the Henry County Jail.