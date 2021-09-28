Motorcyclist killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY — Police in Henry County are investigating following a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 when emergency personnel with Henry County were dispatched to the 6900 block of N. 300 West, Middletown, in reference to a serious injury traffic accident involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation of the accident showed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Jett, 47, of Knightstown, was heading southbound on 300 West when it appeared he attempted to pass a Chevrolet Corvette that was slowing down to turn east from the southbound lane.

The Corvette, driven by a juvenile from Middletown, told police at the scene they were turning left (east) into a driveway when the motorcycle struck the car. As the driver of the Corvette was slowing and turning into the driveway, Jett's motorcycle merged into the northbound lane as if he were passing the vehicle.

Jett's front tire hit the rear driver's side wheel of the Corvette as it was turning, causing Jett to get thrown off of the motorcycle. The impact was fatal. Jett had internal and head injuries as a result, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Corvette was uninjured.

A witness to the crash said that the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed at the time.

The investigation into this accident remains ongoing.