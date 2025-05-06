Henry Street Bridge project reveals nearly 700 grave shafts from historic cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS — The ongoing Henry Street Bridge project has unveiled a total of 674 grave shafts within the right-of-way of the historic Greenlawn Cemetery, known as the Old Burying Ground.

On May 2, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works received word from its archaeology consultant, Stantec, detailing the discovery.

The archaeological investigation began in November 2024, when trained archaeologists targeted the riverbank to expedite the bridge's construction in the White River Innovation District..

The Greenlawn Cemetery, where the site lies, was once the only cemetery in the city where Black people could be buried. Additionally, the site was the first and largest electric railway freight terminal in the U.S.

Before excavation, city estimates suggested that approximately 650 grave shafts might be found, making the discovery of 674 a surprising development.

However, Indy DPW said that this number does not directly indicate the minimum number of individuals (MNI) buried in the area, as determining MNI requires further research and lab analysis of any recovered remains.

“Our approach and commitment to the respectful excavation and reinterment of individuals remains unchanged,” Stantec lead archaeologist Ryan Peterson said. “While more grave shafts have been identified than initially estimated for the right-of-way, this does not necessarily mean we will unearth a similar number of grave shafts in the areas still awaiting excavation.”

In light of these developments, Indy DPW is planning to hold a public meeting in July to update the community on construction progress for the White River Innovation District and to share preliminary insights into the archaeological work that is ongoing.

Developers want the bridge to connect downtown to the near west side, as well as the new Elanco development. It will also be walkable and include an expansion of the cultural trail.

The entire bridge is expected to be completed by 2026 and is expected to cost $43 million on top of the archaeological costs of an additional $12 million.

For those looking to stay informed about the Henry Street Bridge project and the intriguing history of the former Greenlawn Cemetery, including weekly updates on excavation efforts, more information is available here.