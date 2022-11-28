Watch Now
Here are your 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

<p>OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 18: FedEx worker sort through a pile of boxes at the FedEx sort facility at the Oakland International Airport December 18, 2006 in Oakland, California. Days before Christmas, FedEx will experience its busiest shipping day on the 19th of December and projects that it will deliver a record 9.8 million packages, well over a daily average of 6 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Last minute shopper? Don't miss these shipping deadlines for your holiday packages
Posted at 2:51 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 14:51:24-05

If you want to make sure your packages arrive before the holiday, you'll have to plan your shipping carefully.

Waiting until the last minute in December could mean your gifts are delayed by days, which means they won't arrive in time for Christmas.

When it comes to shipping around the holidays, experts say there is also very little wiggle room this year due to staffing shortages, plus, a higher demand for services.

So when do you need to ship out your packages to make sure they arrive on time?

We have all the dates you need to know below.

U.S. Postal Service Deadlines

  • Retail Ground: Dec. 17
  • 1st Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

U.P.S. Deadlines

  • Ground: Varies by location
  • 3 Day Select: Dec. 20
  • 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21
  • Next Day Air: Dec. 22

FedEx Deadlines

  • Ground: Dec. 14
  • Freight: Dec. 14
  • Express Saver: Dec. 20
  • 3Day Freight: Dec. 20
  • 2Day & 2Day AM: Dec. 21
  • FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours: Dec. 22
  • 1 Day Freight: Dec. 22
  • Same Day: Dec. 23

Don't forget, the closer it gets to Christmas - the more expensive your packages will be to mail out. So the sooner you can ship, the better!

