'Here Me, Hear Me' brings you inside the world of Indy teens

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indianapolis young men and women are using theatre to talk about real-world topics affecting them.

The teens rehearsed for “Here Me, Hear Me,” a stage play put on by youth mentorship programs, New B.O.Y. and Inner Beauty, on Wednesday.

Kareem Hines

The play allows audiences to step into the world of what teenagers in Indianapolis face on the day to day.

“Gun violence, drugs, having nobody to look up to, not having nobody to talk to, a mother, a dad," Branden Yates said.

The 17-year-old says New B.O.Y. has given him a place to thrive over the past two and a half years.

“It gives you a male figure to look up to, especially if you don’t have a male figure in your house. It gives you a different outlet, or a safe place for some kids," Yates said.

15-year-old Mekenzie Hughes says Inner Beauty gave her a better pathway in life.

“When I first joined, I was a bad kid. I didn’t listen to nobody. I was not following the right path, and this put me on the right path," Hughes said.

The teens say it’s often hard for adults to understand their struggles.

“Here Me, Hear Me” aims to break down those barriers.

“Talk to your kids. If you’re not talking to your kids, you never know what they’re going through," Yates said.

The performance of “Here Me, Hear Me” will take place this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at New Revelation Christian Church.