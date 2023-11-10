Here's how to get a discount code for Christmas Nights of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS — Buy your Christmas Nights of Lights tickets now at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for a $10 discount using promo code "WRTV" to visit through November 19.

Not only do you get $10 off your carload pass, Christmas Nights of Lights will also donate to the WRTV Toy Drive for every pass sold using code “WRTV”.

Then be sure to stop by one of our partner Toy Drive drop off locations and donate a new unwrapped toy to help a child in need.

The WRTV Toy Drive has served tens of thousands of Hoosier families since 2001 and in 2023 the Toy Drive is on track to be our biggest year ever! WRTV has more festivities and more ways to donate to help more families than ever before! For our 23rd year we will support 8 or more recipient organizations across Central Indiana providing toys for their families in need!

Some of the organizations that we are proud to support are Grace Care Center, WIN Washington Irving Neighborhood School, Project Angel, Amp Harris Foundation, Churches in Mission, and Servants Heart of Indy.

Our community needs your help more than ever. You have multiple ways to give, ensuring families and children across Central Indiana will have a wonderful surprise and beautiful gifts this holiday season.

This campaign is a WRTV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Indianapolis area and are tax deductible.

To learn more about the WRTV Toy Drive, click here.