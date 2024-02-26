Here's how to meet the Indianapolis Zoo's new baby rhino

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've ever wanted to meet a baby rhino, here's your chance.

The Indianapolis Zoo is offering a new experience called "Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition"

Guests will get to meet Zenzele and her new calf before they make their public debut, while also learning about about the importance of the calf’s birth and the zoo's rhino conservation efforts.

The zoo says 10 percent of every ticket sold will go to directly to rhino conservation.

Tickets cost $125 per person. The program runs from April 11 to June 9th.

